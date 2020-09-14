Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K locals greet new Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex, say facility will help youth shine in sports

After the foundation of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex was laid out in Hiranagar of Kathua district on September 12, locals thanked the Central government for the gift and expressed hope that the new facility will help the youth shine in the field of sports.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-09-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 22:44 IST
J-K locals greet new Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex, say facility will help youth shine in sports
Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

After the foundation of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex was laid out in Hiranagar of Kathua district on September 12, locals thanked the Central government for the gift and expressed hope that the new facility will help the youth shine in the field of sports. While talking to ANI, Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, said the administration will use this facility as a nucleus to develop other sports facilities around it.

"This is a big gift to Kathua district. The cost of the stadium is Rs 60 cores and we hope that it will increase. The facility, which is dedicated to the sports activities will be utilised by locals and help them shine in the field. Completion of state and national level activities will be organised and hopefully, some facilities will also be used at the international level in future. We will treat it as a nucleus and develop all the facilities around it," said Verma. The local administration praised the move of the government and hoped that the stadium will help the youth move away from the increasing problem of drug use in the border area and motivate them to make a name in the field of sports.

"This stadium will be located in the border area it will help the youth get away from the problem of drug usage that is increasing here. They will get motivated to take up sports," said Naresh Sharma, President of Municipal Corporation of Kathua. Residents of the area also appreciated the moves and said that it will motivate local sportspersons to shine on the national and international level.

"This is a very big gift to us by the central government. You'll see that many great players in various sports will come from this place in future. Till now the youth of here was deprived of the proper infrastructure, but now they'll shine at not just national but international level," said Akshay Bharti, a local. Another resident of the area Rajinder Bakshi also thanked the government for the move and said it will help the youth stay away from the increasing problem of drug use in the area.

"Till now our youth only played some 6-7 kinds of sports. This new facility will offer some 20-25 types of sports. Our children will play more sports and stay away from the problem of drugs," he said. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh and Union Minister of Youth and Sports, Kiren Rijiju jointly laid the e-foundation stone of Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex, Hiranagar in Kathua district on September 12.

"The upcoming Rs 58.23 crore mega-sports complex is going to be spread over 270 kanals of land, being undertaken under the Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) and it will go a long way in accentuating the overall Sports Infrastructure in the Union Territory," read a release from LG office. "It is pertinent to mention that the Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex will have a state-of-the-art synthetic athletic track, Synthetic Hockey Field, Synthetic Turf Football Ground, Multipurpose Hall, Swimming Pool, Cricket Ground, Skating Rink, Boxing Rink, tuck shops, and other basic amenities," it added.

The State of the Art Sports Complex will have multiple sports facilities of international/national standards in one place. Falling in close vicinity of national highway 44, the project shall not only cater to the Hiranagar area but the whole of J-K and would be an important place for hosting national and international events. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Shooting of 27-year-old man under investigation in Pennsylvania

The mayor of Lancaster, Pennsylvania on Monday called for an overhaul of how the city responds to mental health situations after a police officer shot and killed a 27-year-old man who ran at him, allegedly threatening him with a knife. The ...

Turkish, Russian officials to meet in Ankara for talks on Syria, Libya

Turkish and Russian officials will meet in Ankara this week for a new round of talks on developments in Syria and Libya, where the two countries back opposing sides, Turkeys Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Consultations between Turkish and...

Fifteen scientists launch critique of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine data

A group of scientists sent a formal letter to the Lancet on Monday outlining doubts about the accuracy of early data on Russias COVID-19 vaccine, one of the authors said, adding further fuel to a dispute surrounding the Sputnik-V shot.Fifte...

Report: Browns signing K Parkey from practice squad

The Cleveland Browns are making a quick change at kicker and signing Cody Parkey from their practice squad, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. The move comes one day after 2019 fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert missed both of hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020