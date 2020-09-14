Rename Agra's Mughal Museum after Shivaji: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the decision to rename the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the chief minister's office said in a statement. Chief Minister made it clear that his government "always nurtured the nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of a subservient mentality will be done away with".

"How can our heroes be Mughals ? the very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem,"CM Yogi said while reviewing the developmental works in Agra division. The CM directed to complete remaining works in Agra Smart City Project and asserted that this project is among the priorities of his government and should be taken up with the same urgency. He also asked to expedite the Metro and Airport projects of Agra and said that no project should suffer due to want of money and he would personally speak to the Centre if any requirement of money arises. He said that the AMRUT and JNNURM schemes should also be given impetus.

"Out of a total of 19 works under the Agra Smart City project, four have been completed while 15 are in progress. The time-line of every work is prepared and all these works will be completed by August 2021," an official release said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the projects worth over Rs 10 crore and other mega developmental projects of Agra division comprising Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri and Mathura districts. (ANI)