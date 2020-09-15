37 pc hike in onion retail price in one month following move to ban export

The government's move to ban the export of onions followed 37 per cent increase in all-India retail price over the last one month, government sources said on Tuesday. At the same time, there was an increase in all-India wholesale price by 43 per cent over the last one month, they said.

In Maharashtra, the prices of mandi arrivals of onion witnessed a 200 per cent price rise in September as compared to 154 per cent in August. On the other hand, onion exports jumped to 12 million tonnes from April to August this year as compared to 8 million tonnes in the same period of last year.

Accordingly, the government had imposed export restriction on September 29. (ANI)