Left Menu
Development News Edition

Submit action plan to tackle high pollution levels in Delhi during winter: Gopal Rai to officials

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November. Last year, Punjab produced around 20 million tonnes paddy residue and farmers burnt 9.8 million tonnes of it, according to government data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 15:04 IST
Submit action plan to tackle high pollution levels in Delhi during winter: Gopal Rai to officials

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asked senior officials of his department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit an action plan to tackle high air pollution levels in winter by September 21. The minister asked them to specify the reasons for bad air quality in winters while they prepare the action plan, officials said.

"Delhi's bad air quality in winter can be attributed to stubble burning, road dust, construction activities, waste burning, industrial and vehicular emissions. The minister said there should be a specific plan for each problem. The action plan has to be submitted by September 21," an official said. Rai also discussed the issue of bio-medical waste disposal and ways to redress complaints related to pollution with the officials.  According to the Central Pollution Control Board, stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana contributed significantly to air pollution in Delhi last year with the share of farm fire smoke in particulate matter peaking to 44 per cent in November.

Last year, Punjab produced around 20 million tonnes paddy residue and farmers burnt 9.8 million tonnes of it, according to government data.  Similarly, Haryana produced 7 million tonnes of paddy residue last year, of which 1.23 million tonnes was burnt, it said.  Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October 15 and November 15. Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue left behind after harvesting and before cultivating wheat and potato. It is one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures advance ahead of two-day Fed meet

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as upbeat data from China revived optimism around an economic rebound, while investors looked for more stimulus from the Federal Reserve as the central bank kicks off a two-day meeting.In its first p...

Evidence suggests COVID spreads through saliva, respiratory secretions of infected people: Chobey

Minister of State for Health Ashiwni Choubey on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that current evidence, according to WHO, suggests that transmission of coronavirus occurs primarily through direct, indirect, or close contact with infected pe...

Hero Electric ties up with Nagpur-based GoWash for providing scooters

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nagpur-based doorstep vehicle washing service provider GoWash. Under the partnership, washing professionals of GoWash will use customised Hero Electric NYX HS500 ER electric scooters fitte...

Vardhan congratulated PM on COVID-19 fight, not state govts, health workers: TMC MP

TMC MP Derek OBrien Tuesday hit out at Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for not congratulating the state governments and health workers on their fight against coronavirus or condoling the demises of those who were at the forefront of the battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020