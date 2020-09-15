Left Menu
Development News Edition

Applicants of COVID-19 Relief Fund must be registered as taxpayers

The department said it can only disburse funds to arts practitioners who make a living from the arts industry and therefore, a certified bank letter is an acceptable recommendation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:10 IST
Applicants of COVID-19 Relief Fund must be registered as taxpayers
With the recent published Directions, the department reopened venues, under strict health protocols, and further created live streaming opportunities Image Credit: Pixabay

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture says applicants for the second wave of the COVID-19 Relief Fund must be registered as taxpayers.

"Despite the opening of the second wave, the department has observed the challenges experienced by potential applicants in terms of their tax registration status, however, this is a mandatory requirement, which the department cannot eliminate," the department said on Tuesday.

The department has consulted with the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

"SARS has indicated that potential applicants can register as taxpayers in order to secure the documents required to submit their application.

"Furthermore, the turn-around time to process these applications is 24 hours and upon registering, applicants are then able to provide proof of tax registration, enabling them to submit their applications," the department said.

The department said it can only disburse funds to arts practitioners who make a living from the arts industry and therefore, a certified bank letter is an acceptable recommendation.

The department has agreed to a recommendation by sector organisations to accept referrals.

All arts practitioners are eligible, except those already receiving government funding, including grants, or pensioners between the ages of 60 and 69.

The department's Living Legends Legacy Programme (LLLP) caters to those who have contributed to the sector and are 70-years-old and above.

With regards to relief for theatres and arts organisations, the Stimulus Package "ObjectiveTwo" will be made available to all formations, NPO's, NGO's, theatres, independent and semi-independent theatres, theatre-makers and community theatre organisations, to ensure the sustained visibility of the arts industry.

The arts sector will be informed through public calls in due course.

"In light of the two extensions for applications in the second wave of relief funding, the department continues to interact with those who have applied but whose applications have been stalled due to missing or incomplete documents," the department said.

Safe re-opening of the arts sector

The department has presented the sector's proposals on reopening to government.

"Government is favourably looking at the reopening of the economy, including the creative economy. In due course, the government is going to pronounce on this matter. The safe re-opening of the arts sector, including theatres and arts venues, has always been at the top of the agenda," the department said.

With the recent published Directions, the department reopened venues, under strict health protocols, and further created live streaming opportunities

"The emphasis on adherence to strict health and safety protocols remains a critical priority while opening up the economy, and ensuring that the country does not get the second wave COVID-19 resurgence; as has happened in other countries.

"The department remains committed to creating an enabling environment and developing sustainable livelihoods for sector practitioners, whilst ensuring that we safeguard against the spread of the Coronavirus."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq

A roadside bombing targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad on Tuesday, the British Embassy and Iraqi officials said. There were no injuries but the attack is fueling concerns of armed groups outside of the states control. The attack...

JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of the country after Art 370 scrapped: govt

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the government told Lok Sabha Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy ...

Celebs praise Jaya Bachchan for speaking against those defaming Bollywood  

Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday came in for fulsome praise from many of her colleagues in Bollywood for raising her voice in the House against those defaming the Hindi film industry. Though Bachchan did not take an...

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick pushed to continue 'KUWTK' for easy payday: Report

After popular reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was announced to be ending in 2021, sources reported that the members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the familys iconic reality show. The sources to Page...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020