Left Menu
Development News Edition

Information about COVID-19 well disseminated at school level: PSC

“COVID-19 and its manifestation have created uncertainty, especially for families with school-going children, who also live with vulnerable persons,” Seloane said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:18 IST
Information about COVID-19 well disseminated at school level: PSC
Seloane said to observe social distancing, the Department of Basic Education ensured that an average of 20 learners was accommodated per class. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Public Service Commission (PSC) Commissioner Michael Seloane says during the Commission's service delivery inspections conducted in June at selected schools, they found that information about COVID-19 was well disseminated at school level and there was a high level of awareness about the pandemic.

"COVID-19 and its manifestation have created uncertainty, especially for families with school-going children, who also live with vulnerable persons," Seloane said.

Addressing a media briefing in Pretoria virtually, Seloane said they found a few instances where learners were not wearing masks, but the schools were able to provide for them.

"However, the PSC noted with serious concern that generally, the supply of personal protective equipment (PPEs) was not sufficient, which required urgent attention. Equally, some of the equipment, such as thermometers, were dysfunctional, as they provided inaccurate readings," Seloane said.

Seloane said to observe social distancing, the Department of Basic Education ensured that an average of 20 learners was accommodated per class.

"This is indicative of the historical infrastructure challenge. Provision for isolation rooms was also not made in the majority of schools."

Seloane said the Commission observed with great concern the use of pit-latrines in some schools, which is a grave health and safety risk that requires urgent attention.

"COVID-19 has created an environment where the government has to work together. In this instance, the Department of Basic Education is reliant on the local municipalities, as well as the National Departments of Water and Sanitation and Public Works and Infrastructure to provide a conducive environment for learning, in line with general health standards and COVID-19 requirements," Seloane said.

In the contemporary context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commissioner said the partial transition to home and online learning has exposed the depth of the digital divide in the education system.

"It has had social and pedagogical implications while raising important political debates about the government's response.

"It has also thrown into stark [view] the pervasive inequalities in South Africa's education system, and the differentiation of public and private schools," Seloane said.

The Commission has provided feedback to the Department of Basic Education on the improvement of conditions, in anticipation of the other grades returning to school as the COVID-19 regulations are eased.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq

A roadside bombing targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad on Tuesday, the British Embassy and Iraqi officials said. There were no injuries but the attack is fueling concerns of armed groups outside of the states control. The attack...

JK, Ladakh fully integrated into mainstream of the country after Art 370 scrapped: govt

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been fully integrated into the mainstream of the nation after the abrogation of Article 370, the government told Lok Sabha Tuesday. Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy ...

Celebs praise Jaya Bachchan for speaking against those defaming Bollywood  

Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday came in for fulsome praise from many of her colleagues in Bollywood for raising her voice in the House against those defaming the Hindi film industry. Though Bachchan did not take an...

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick pushed to continue 'KUWTK' for easy payday: Report

After popular reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was announced to be ending in 2021, sources reported that the members of the Kardashian clan were divided over whether to end the familys iconic reality show. The sources to Page...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020