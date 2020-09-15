Left Menu
Development News Edition

Refiners, offshore producers shut ahead of Hurricane Sally landfall

As of 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sally was about 65 miles (110 km) east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and moving to the northwest at 2 mph (3 km/h). Offshore facilities operated by Chevron Corp and BP Plc have been shut, less than one month after Hurricane Laura forced roughly 1.5 million barrels per day of output to close temporarily.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:06 IST
Refiners, offshore producers shut ahead of Hurricane Sally landfall

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Sally's landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the last month. Slow-moving Sally weakened to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to maintain that strength with sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h)d until making landfall late on Tuesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm's trajectory has shifted east toward western Alabama, sparing some Gulf Coast refineries from high winds. The U.S. government said 21%, or nearly 396,000 barrels per day (bpd), of offshore crude oil production and 25%, or 685 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output were shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The nation's sole offshore terminal, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), stopped loading tanker ships on Sunday, while the port of New Orleans closed on Monday. That will cut off roughly 307,000 bpd of crude and 411,000 bpd of refined products, according to Kpler data. As of 7 a.m. CDT on Tuesday, Sally was about 65 miles (110 km) east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and moving to the northwest at 2 mph (3 km/h).

Offshore facilities operated by Chevron Corp and BP Plc have been shut, less than one month after Hurricane Laura forced roughly 1.5 million barrels per day of output to close temporarily. Refiners in the region have wound down operations. The Phillips 66 Alliance oil refinery, which processes 255,600 bpd at a site along the Mississippi River on the coast of Louisiana, shut on Monday, said operator Phillips 66.

Shell cut production to minimum rates on Monday at its 227,400-bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder seeks apology from Danve for 'misleading' statement on farm ordinances

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded an apology from Union minister Raosaheb Patil Danve for allegedly misleading the nation from Parliament by saying that Punjab was on board the Centres farm ordinances. Singh said Danves sta...

Gems-jewellery industry goes digital for 5-day international show

The Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC will organise the five-day India International Jewellery Show IIJS digitally from October 12 which has the potential to bring about 25-40 per cent of business that is generated in the ph...

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu tests Covid-19 positive

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday and is presently in home isolation in New Delhi. I have undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic an...

Lok Sabha passes bill to cut salaries of MPs by 30 per cent

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to reduce for one year the salaries of MPs by 30 per cent to meet the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Amendment Bill, 2020 was i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020