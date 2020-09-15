Left Menu
Development News Edition

No shortage, India producing over 6,900 metric tonne oxygen: Health Ministry

India's capacity to produce oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, adding that there is no shortage of oxygen in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:12 IST
No shortage, India producing over 6,900 metric tonne oxygen: Health Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's capacity to produce oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, adding that there is no shortage of oxygen in the country. Oxygen support is one of the key medical procedures in the treatment of coronavirus patients. Over six per cent of patients battling with the pathogen currently require oxygen, according to the Ministry.

"Today's capacity for production of oxygen is slightly more than 6,900 metric tonne. If we look at the today's morning data, 3.69 per cent of total COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support, 2.17 per cent were on ICU beds with oxygen, 0.36 per cent patients were on ventilator support with oxygen. Hence more than 6 per cent COVID-19 patients were on oxygen support," Bhushan said while replying to a question on oxygen supply for patients suffering from the novel coronavirus. "We have a daily requirement of 2,800 metric tonne for COVID and non-COVID health use and 2,200 metric tonne for industrial use. So, we require a total of 5,000 metric tonne per day. We have a surplus of 1,900 metric tonne. There is no shortage of oxygen," he added.

Bhushan said that problems occur when there is no inventory management at a facility-level. "Each state needs to ensure proper inventory management so that oxygen can be replenished in time. States should seek the Centre's help if they face any problem. A control room needs to be established by states to monitor oxygen cylinders," he added.

On Monday, the Centre had directed 29 States including Union Territories to maintain effective coordination with steel plants for oxygen procurement since steel plants provide approximately 550 MT/day oxygen in addition to oxygen manufacturers who provide 6,400 MT/day. According to the Health Ministry, states have to ensure adequate oxygen availability in all healthcare facilities in these states and unrestricted intra as well as the interstate movement of oxygen.

Bhushan has also directed the state government to ensure facility wise/hospital wise oxygen inventory management and advance planning for timely replenishment so that there is no stockout. "The union government has also advised states to ensure that no restrictions are imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between states/UTs and ensure the provision of "Green Corridor" for Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers within the cities," said the Health Ministry in a statement.

"States have been asked to do real-time monitoring of cryogenic tankers used to supply oxygen and to repurpose Argon and Nitrogen carrying tankers to increase the number of oxygen carrier vehicles. Ensure timely payment of the due bills to the manufacturers and supplier to maintain uninterrupted supply of oxygen. Improve power supply infrastructure and ensure uninterrupted supply to Oxygen Manufacturing Units," the government said. The Centre said that the hospitals had to improve storage capacity and identify MSME units whose storage capacity can be used to store oxygen."Undertake Oxygen Consumption Audit, ensure only cases requiring medical oxygenation are administered with oxygen and prevent leakages due to negligence of hospital staff and ensure proper disinfection of oxygen cylinders as per protocols while sending cylinders to fillers of oxygen."The government also advised states to expedite the process of grant of licenses to produce medical oxygen to those already producing industrial oxygen. India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 49-lakh mark on Tuesday. A total of 49,30,237 cases have been reported in the country including 9,90,061 active cases, 38,59,400 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 80,776 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana Assembly adopts resolution against Centre's proposed new electricity amendment bill

Hyderabad, Sep 15 PTIThe Telangana Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution opposing the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 proposed by the Centre, claiming it would hurt interests of farmers and the poor and take away the powers of states. Th...

Egypt cuts highways across pyramids plateau, alarming conservationists

Egypt is building two highways across the pyramids plateau outside Cairo, reviving and expanding a project that was suspended in the 1990s after an international outcry.The Great Pyramids, Egypts top tourist destination, are the sole surviv...

UP creates spl force with power to arrest without warrant, Cong dubs it as Rowlatt Act

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday notified the creation of a special force empowered to search any premises or arrest any person without any warrant or orders of a court, said an official. The move prompted a strong reaction from the ...

SBI extends OTP-based ATM withdrawal facility round the clock

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India will make OTP-based cash withdrawal facility operational round the clock at its ATMs for transactions of Rs 10,000 and above from September 18. In January this year, the lender had introduced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020