SSR Case: Jaya Shah, Shruti Modi summoned by NCB tomorrow
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi, former business managers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to appear before it on Wednesday, the agency said today.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:37 IST
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked Jaya Shah and Shruti Modi, former business managers of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to appear before it on Wednesday, the agency said today. Modi had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with a case related to the death of the actor in August.
Earlier today, the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court sent drug peddler Chris Costa to NCB custody till September 17. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.
The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)
