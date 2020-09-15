Left Menu
Development News Edition

More U.S. oil and gas production, refineries shut ahead of hurricane

Royal Dutch Shell said it shut its Appomattox oil platform about 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana, joining BP , Chevron Corp and Equinor in closing facilities less than one month after Hurricane Laura forced up to 1.5 million barrels per day of output to close temporarily. Nearly 396,000 bpd of offshore crude oil production and 25%, or 685 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output were shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Interior Department.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:02 IST
More U.S. oil and gas production, refineries shut ahead of hurricane
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

More than a fifth of U.S. offshore oil production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Sally's landfall on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant storm to shutter oil and gas activity over the last month. Slow-moving Sally weakened to a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday and is expected to maintain that strength with sustained winds of 85 mile per hour (140 km per hour) through landfall by early Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm's trajectory takes it through the prime U.S. offshore production areas on a path toward western Alabama, sparing some larger Gulf Coast refineries from high winds. Royal Dutch Shell said it shut its Appomattox oil platform about 80 miles off the coast of Louisiana, joining BP , Chevron Corp and Equinor in closing facilities less than one month after Hurricane Laura forced up to 1.5 million barrels per day of output to close temporarily.

Nearly 396,000 bpd of offshore crude oil production and 25%, or 685 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), of natural gas output were shut in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Interior Department. Total oil production losses could reach 3 million to 6 million barrels over several days, estimated consultancy Rystad Energy.

U.S. crude oil futures rose nearly 3% and gasoline futures climbed 2.2% on Tuesday on the hurricane-related oil production and refinery shut-ins. The nation's sole offshore terminal, the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), stopped loading tankers on Sunday, while the port of New Orleans closed on Monday. That will cut off roughly 307,000 bpd of crude and 411,000 bpd of refined products, according to Kpler data.

As of 10 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT) on Tuesday, Sally was about 55 miles (88 km) east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and crawling toward the northwest at 2 mph (3 kph). Refiners in the region have wound down operations. Phillips 66 shut its Alliance oil refinery, which processes 255,600 bpd at a site along the Mississippi River on the coast of Louisiana.

Shell cut production to minimum rates on Monday at its 227,400-bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery. It declined immediate comment on its Mobile, Alabama, chemical and oil refinery.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Ridge Management Board to discuss if NOC needed for projects in Delhi's morphological ridge area

The Ridge Management Board will discuss a proposal to do away with the need for obtaining permission for new construction projects and expansion of existing structures in the morphological ridge area in Delhi, officials said on Tuesday. The...

U.S. lawmakers raise questions about proposed Bytedance-Oracle deal

U.S. lawmakers of both major parties voiced skepticism about a proposed deal between Oracle and Chinas Bytedance that appears to stop short of a full sale of Bytedances popular social media app TikTok to a U.S. firm as demanded by President...

U.N. says global goals to protect nature need women to succeed

By Laurie Goering LONDON, Sept 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women - who gather much of the worlds wood and water, and carry out a large share of its farming - have too little say in how land is used, one key reason countries are failing ...

Sally rumbles toward U.S. Gulf Coast, historic flooding possible

Hurricane Sally closed in on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, threatening historic floods, the National Hurricane Center said, with more than 2 feet 61 cmof rain expected in some areas. The second strong storm in less than a month to threate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020