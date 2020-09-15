Left Menu
Over 16.79 lakh domicile certificates issued in Jammu and Kashmir

Over 16.79 Lakh persons across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been issued domicile certificates till September 14.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 16.79 Lakh persons across 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been issued domicile certificates till September 14, an official release said. It said that of the 21,13,879 applications for the certificate, 16,79,520 had been issued.

"Of the total (domicile) certificates issued, over 14.32 lakh were issued to permanent resident certificate (PRC) holders, including 1.01 lakh to state subjects and 45,794 to non-state subjects and 34,045 were issued to students," the release said. It said 19,571 West Pakistani Refugees, 2,424 Balmiki community members and 765 members of the Gorkha Community have also been issued domicile certificates.

"The process of issuing domicile certificates in the union territory was started in the last week of June. The application for the issuing of the domicile certificates can be submitted in tehsildar offices, even as eligible persons can also apply online. The online facility has also been made available to avoid gatherings in view of the COVID-19 threat," the release said. (ANI)

