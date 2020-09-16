Mumbai: Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Shruti Modi arrives for investigation by NCB

Former business manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shruti Modi, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related case linked to the actor's death, arrived at the NCB SIT office in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Modi had earlier appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai for questioning in connection with this case.

The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from ED, in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)