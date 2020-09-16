Funeral arrangements underway for late George Bizos

Funeral arrangements are underway for the late human rights lawyer and social activist, Advocate George Bizos.

Bizos passed away at the age of 92 in the afternoon of Wednesday, 9 September 2020. Following his passing, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that Bizos will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

The funeral service of Bizos will take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg on Thursday, starting at 11h00. This will be followed by a burial at Westpark Cemetery in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Messages of condolences to the family and friends of Bizos can be written on the tribute page: https://www.gov.za/GeorgeBizos or at condolences@gcis.gov.za.

The funeral service will be broadcast live on SABC and other major broadcast channels. In addition, arrangements have been made for the service to be streamed live on the following government online platforms:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GovernmentSA

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

"These measures are also to assist those who may not be able to physically attend the funeral due to the current COVID-19 lockdown level 2 regulations, which stipulate that gatherings for funerals may not exceed 50 people," said the Government Communication and Information System in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)