Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA National Archives re-opens doors to public

Wednesday’s reopening will take into account the public health guidance and conservation needs, and not put staff, volunteers, users or other site visitors at risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-09-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 16:16 IST
SA National Archives re-opens doors to public
The National Archives will keep services to the new arrangements under review, to adapt procedures in light of experience and to plan to increase activity when it is safe and possible to do so. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The National Archives will re-open its doors to the public today at 10 am.

Wednesday's reopening will take into account the public health guidance and conservation needs, and not put staff, volunteers, users or other site visitors at risk.

"The public should, however, note that there will be limited services that will be offered at this stage as to ensure that the protocols of the National State of Disaster COVID-19 regulations are enforced, that includes limiting the number of people to not more than 50," said the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture ahead of the opening.

The re-opening will be a phased process to allow for effective management of risk, and plans should anticipate the possibility of having to adapt or withdraw access again, should the Department of Health and government guidance require it.

The resumption of services will be in line with social distancing guidance.

"We anticipate that this will mean reduced opening hours and increased restrictions on access. We also recognise that services may experience a continuing reduction in staff resources or need to support the priorities, which could have an impact on the ability to carry out the full range of core functions," the department said.

The National Archives will keep services to the new arrangements under review, to adapt procedures in light of experience and to plan to increase activity when it is safe and possible to do so.

"It may be some time before full service can re-open and the effective management of storage spaces will continue to be important.

"The department may give further guidance about expectations for the medium term when services have some experience of delivering under these new conditions and collectively establish good practice assumptions."

Members of the community must wear masks and follow the necessary protocols required on site.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar falls as markets increase bets on more Fed easing

The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday as expectations grew that the U.S. central bank may hint at more policy action, while the Chinese yuan vaulted to its highest level since May 2019.The Federal Reserves decision is due at 18...

TMC member raises issue of 'heartless' reporting over Sushant case, seeks govt guidelines

Trinamool Congress member Pratima Mondal on Wednesday raised in Lok Sabha the issue of heartless reporting over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and sought government guidelines for the media to report on suicide cases. Raising the matter ...

3,005 cases registered, 3,974 arrested under UAPA from 2016-18

A total of 3,005 cases were registered in the country under anti-terror law UAPA in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and altogether 3,974 people were arrested in this connection, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Rajya Sabha on...

13 Bangladeshis held in Bengal for trying to cross international border illegally: BSF

Thirteen Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and three children, were apprehended from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district, while trying to cross over to the neighbouring country illegally, a BSF spokesperson said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020