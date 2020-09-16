Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany offered to build LNG terminals to avert U.S. pipeline sanctions - Die Zeit

Berlin offered to spend 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to build two liquefied natural gas terminals to try to dissuade the United States from imposing sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, due to bring gas directly from Russia to Germany, Die Zeit reported on Wednesday. The weekly paper said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz made the proposal in an Aug. 7 letter before Washington imposed sanctions on companies involved in building the Baltic Sea pipeline, effectively freezing its construction until Russia can bring in its own engineering vessels to replace European contractors.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 20:56 IST
Germany offered to build LNG terminals to avert U.S. pipeline sanctions - Die Zeit

Berlin offered to spend 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to build two liquefied natural gas terminals to try to dissuade the United States from imposing sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, due to bring gas directly from Russia to Germany, Die Zeit reported on Wednesday.

The weekly paper said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz made the proposal in an Aug. 7 letter before Washington imposed sanctions on companies involved in building the Baltic Sea pipeline, effectively freezing its construction until Russia can bring in its own engineering vessels to replace European contractors. A spokesman for the German finance ministry said he could not comment on individual reports.

The United States and many European countries bitterly oppose the pipeline, which they say will increase Europe's reliance on Russian gas and deprive transit states such as Poland and Ukraine of leverage over their eastern neighbour. The United States, rich in domestic energy as a result of soaring shale gas production, is also keen to expand its energy exports, including to Germany, whose industrial might is heavily dependent on energy imports, mainly from Russia.

German ministers including Scholz have said this was the motivation for Washington's opposition to the pipeline. In the letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, seen by Die Zeit, Scholz promised to provide up to 1 billion euros in public money towards building the LNG terminals if Washington agreed not to impose sanctions on the companies.

The LNG terminals were to be built at two locations on the North Sea coast. "In return, the United States will allow the construction and operation of Nord Stream 2 to proceed unhindered," Die Zeit quoted the letter as saying. "The U.S. will not exercise its legal scope for sanctions."

The proposal was made before the alleged poisoning last month of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is now recovering in a Berlin hospital, which prompted widespread calls, including from within Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, for Germany to halt Russia's flagship energy project. Germans appear to be divided over the merits of halting the project: according to a Civey poll, just over half (54.9%) oppose ending it, even though a similar number also have a negative view of the Russian government.

($1 = 0.8420 euros)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

New York mayor furloughs himself, staff for week to ease pandemic budget gap

Everyone in the New York City mayors office, including the mayor himself, will be furloughed for one week without pay beginning Oct. 1 to close a budget shortfall created by the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday.The coro...

Battle lines being drawn for Castle Lager Springbok Showdown

The battle lines are being drawn for a Castle Lager Springbok Showdown, which will pit the best local stars and top, up-and-coming talent against each other on 3 October, as SA Rugby www.SARugby.co.za announced its plans today to reignite a...

Maha govt to write to Centre for onion export ban roll-back

Mumbai, Sep 16 PTIAmid protests in parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the state government will write to the Centre seeking lifting of the ban imposed on export of onions. Thackeray made the commentin a ...

Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh even in winters, says retired Brigadier

The Indian Army is fully prepared to fight a full-fledged war even in winters in eastern Ladakh and if China created conditions for war, they will face a better trained, better prepared, fully rested and psychologically hardened Indian troo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020