Shetkari Sanghatana protests against ban on onion export

Shetkari Sanghatana, a farmers' organisation, on Wednesday held a protest in Maharashtra's Latur against the Centre's decision to ban the export of onions. The protest was held outside MP Sudhakar Shrangare's residence.

In their memorandum of demands, the protesters said that if the government does not lift the ban, then MLAs, MPs and ministers of the ruling BJP will not be allowed to move around in the district. The decision to ban the export is unfair for farmers, they said.

The Central government on Monday banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect to increase availability and curb prices of the commodity in the domestic market..