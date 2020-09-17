Tea garden reopens in Bengal's Alipurduar
Mujnai tea garden in Birpara-Madarihat area in West Bengal's Alipurduar district reopened on Wednesday after a gap of 21 months, and around 1,000 workers have again joined work, officials said. The reopening of the tea estate brought cheers among workers ahead of the festive season. Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga and the trade union leaders were present during the joyous occasion, the officials said.PTI | Alipurduar | Updated: 17-09-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 00:56 IST
Madarihat MLA Manoj Tigga and the trade union leaders were present during the joyous occasion, the officials said. However, several tea gardens remain closed in north Bengal, particularly in the Dooars area, causing immense distress to thousands of workers, they added.
