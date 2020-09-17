Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mount Wilson Observatory saved from forest fire raging near Los Angeles

The pitched battle to protect the mountaintop observatory and an adjacent communications site came as power equipment belonging to electric utility Southern California Edison came under scrutiny in an investigation into the cause of the so-called Bobcat Fire. The western flank of the fire crept to within just 500 feet (152 m) of the observatory on Tuesday as 12 ground crews fought with hand tools and bulldozers to fend off the flames while a squadron of water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers loaded with fire retardant doused the blaze from the air, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 03:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 03:44 IST
Mount Wilson Observatory saved from forest fire raging near Los Angeles

Firefighters waging an all-out "mini-Alamo" defense of the Mount Wilson Observatory saved the famed astronomical complex from a blaze raging through rugged peaks above the foothill suburbs of Los Angeles, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said on Wednesday. The pitched battle to protect the mountaintop observatory and an adjacent communications site came as power equipment belonging to electric utility Southern California Edison came under scrutiny in an investigation into the cause of the so-called Bobcat Fire.

The western flank of the fire crept to within just 500 feet (152 m) of the observatory on Tuesday as 12 ground crews fought with hand tools and bulldozers to fend off the flames while a squadron of water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers loaded with fire retardant doused the blaze from the air, officials said. By Tuesday night, helped by calming winds, firefighters managed to keep the flames at bay. In addition to the 116-year-old observatory, crews saved a nearby cluster of broadcast and communications towers critical to the greater Los Angeles area, Forest Service spokesman John Clearwater said.

"It came down to an almost mini-Alamo," Clearwater told Reuters by phone, referring to the pivotal siege in the Texas revolution against Mexico in 1836. "Those firefighters were determined to defend that mountaintop down to the last drop of water." The 5,700-foot (1,740-m) summit in the San Gabriel Mountains is home to about 50 buildings in all connected with the array of radio antennae and the adjacent observatory, which conducted pioneering astronomical research for much of the 20th century. No buildings were burned, Clearwater said.

The observatory was likewise narrowly spared from a much larger blaze fought off by fire crews in 2009. CAUSE UNDER INVESTIGATION

Since erupting on Sept. 6, the fire has charred some 44,000 acres (17,800 hectares) of the Angeles National Forest, belching smoke and ash over much of the greater Los Angeles area for over a week and forcing evacuations of several communities at the foot of the mountains. The blaze was one of dozens of wildfires that broke out during the Labor Day holiday weekend, stoked by a late-summer heat wave that baked much of the U.S. West Coast before cooler weather prevailed.

The cause of the Bobcat fire was under investigation. On Tuesday, Southern California Edison notified state regulators that one of its high-voltage substations experienced a tripped circuit just minutes after smoke from the blaze was first observed near a large dam and reservoir.

The "electric safety incident" report by the company, a unit of Edison International, also said Forest Service personnel had asked the utility to remove a specific section of one of Edison's overhead power lines in the vicinity of the dam. The Forest Service "has not alleged that SCE facilities were involved in the ignition of the Bobcat Fire," the utility said. The company added that it was submitting its report "in an abundance of caution" given the agency's "interest in retaining SCE facilities in connection with its investigation."

A SoCalEdison spokesman, David Song, said the company was "cooperating fully" with the probe. While no structures have been lost from the Bobcat Fire, threats from the blaze remain significant, with containment lines established around just 3% of its perimeter, Clearwater said. More than 11,000 personnel remain assigned to fighting the fire, which the Forest Service expects could intensify in the days ahead, he said.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Wainwright hurls CG, Cards take Game 1 over Brewers

Tyler ONeill and Brad Miller each hit solo homers and Adam Wainwright tossed his second complete game of 2020, albeit of the seven-inning variety, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals took the opener of a doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brew...

Chargers DE Bosa (triceps) misses practice

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa did not practice Wednesday due to a triceps injury. His status for Sundays game against the Kansas City Chiefs will be determined later in the week, head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday.Bosa led all NFL pa...

Andhra Pradesh: Police seizes 675 kg of cannabis

The police seized 675 kg of cannabis that was allegedly being transported in a lorry from Andhra Pradesh to Odisha. While searching the vehicle, the police found a huge amount of cannabis that was apparently stored in a hidden cabin.Speakin...

COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed in US from October: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday local time said that the COVID-19 vaccine could be distributed across the United States starting October and close to a hundred million doses could be distributed by the end of 2020. We are on track to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020