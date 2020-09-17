Left Menu
Development News Edition

180 students get job offers at AMU online fair

As many 180 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) got job offers from different companies at the varsity's online job fair with the highest offer being a Rs 10 lakh per annum package.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 07:06 IST
180 students get job offers at AMU online fair
AMU Training and Placement Officer Saad Hameed (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many 180 students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) got job offers from different companies at the varsity's online job fair with the highest offer being a Rs 10 lakh per annum package. Speaking to ANI, Saad Hameed, training and placement officer of the university said that around 23 companies took part in the event and that the highest job offer this year was of Rs 10,00,000.

"This was our first online job fair due to the pandemic. Around 23 firms took part in it. There were 180 job offers in different courses. While Rs 10,00,000 package was the highest, several students got Rs 6,00,000package. We had prepared our students before interviews, which proved fruitful." Arbab Ahmed, a student said, "I got job offers from three companies including BYJU's. They have offered me Rs 10,00,000 package. I got all offers through the university. I am thankful that at a time when people are not getting jobs and businesses are affected, I got these offers.

" I did a Bachelor of Commerce from here. The AMU organised a job fair which began on August 10. I had also applied to BYJU'S and got a Rs 10,00,000 job offer. There were four rounds of interviews by the company," added Harpreet Kaur, another student. (ANI)

Also Read: 'Victory of justice': AMU doctors' body welcomes Kafeel's release

  • READ MORE ON:
  • AMU

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

RANZCR reinforces Australia and NZ at forefront of AI application in healthcare

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Radiologists RANZCR has reinforced Australia and New Zealand at the forefront of the application of artificial intelligence AI in healthcare with the release of world-leading AI Standards of P...

Titans look to maintain success against Jaguars

Their game plan tossed aside by time and score, the Tennessee Titans still found a way to win their season opener on the road against an inspired underdog. The 16-14 decision in Denver gives Tennessee a good chance at a 2-0 start Sunday whe...

EXCLUSIVE-In the weeds: How Bayer, U.S. govt teamed up against Thailand's glyphosate ban

Chemicals giant Bayer and the U.S. government cooperated closely last year to lobby Thailand to reverse its ban on glyphosate, used in the companys controversial weedkiller Roundup, documents obtained by an environmental group and reviewed ...

Govt invests $39.7million to support Pacific's educational needs

The Government is investing 39.7 million over four years to support the educational needs of Pacific learners and families in the regions hardest hit by COVID-19, with Auckland getting an immediate boost, Associate Minister of Education Jen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020