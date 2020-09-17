Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt sets target to increase Janaushadhi Kendras to 10500 by end of March 2024

The PMBJKs are being set up by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India ( BPPI) under Deptt of Pharmaceuticals (M/o C& F), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna( PMBJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:40 IST
Govt sets target to increase Janaushadhi Kendras to 10500 by end of March 2024
At present, four warehouses of Janaushadhi Kendras are functional at Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru & Guwahati. Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri D V Sadananda Gowda has said that with a vision to provide quality medicines at affordable rates for the common men especially the poor, Govt. of India has set a target to increase the number of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras (PMBJK) to 10500 by the end of March 2024. The PMBJKs are being set up by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India ( BPPI) under Deptt of Pharmaceuticals (M/o C& F), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna( PMBJP.

With this, all the districts in the country will have Janaushadhi kendras. This will ensure easy reach of affordable medicines to the people in every nook and corner of the country. As on 15 September 2020, the number of stores in the country has increased to 6603.

In the months of March to June 2020, due to COVID Pandemic lockdown and thereafter, PMBJK had faced many challenges regarding the shortage of API and other raw material of pharmaceuticals and disturbance in the supply of medicines to its retail stores from Central and Regional Warehouses due to transportation issues, etc. Keeping this in view and with the expansion plan, the establishment of an effective IT-enabled logistics and supply-chain system for ensuring real-time distribution of medicines at all outlets is also being chalked out.

At present, four warehouses of Janaushadhi Kendras are functional at Gurugram, Chennai, Bengaluru & Guwahati. Further, it is planned to open two more warehouses in Western and Central India. In addition, the appointment of Distributors in States/UTs is also being envisioned to strengthen the supply chain system.

With an approved budget of Rs. 490 crore for the period 2020-21 to 2024- 25, PMBJP Scheme has drastically brought down the prices of quality medicines and making them available to a large section of the population, especially the poor.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

L&T's construction arm secures order from Coal India-backed Northern Coalfields

Infrastructure major Larsen Toubro LT said on Thursday its construction arm has secured an order from the Northern Coalfields which is a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Ltd CIL. The order was bagged through metallurgical and material ...

GoAir partners Stemz Healthcare to offer COVID-19 testing to passengers

Budget carrier GoAir on Thursday said it has partnered Stemz Healthcare to offer a coronavirus testing facility to its domestic and international passengers. As per travel guidelines of different states and countries, several destinations r...

Aquaman 2 seems to continue with Amber Heard; James Wan, Patrick Wilson opinions revealed

Aquaman 2 is obviously having an official release date and many things fans really need to know about it. Aquaman 2 will not only be bigger and better than the previous movie, it will contain some classic Wan-horror elements and feature the...

Eight opposition parties protest non-payment of GST dues, Cong not invited

The leaders of eight opposition parties held a protest in the Parliament complex against the government on Thursday, demanding GST dues. Congress leaders were absent from the protest. Addressing a press briefing after the protest, Trinamool...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020