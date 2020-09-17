Left Menu
Development News Edition

Webinar to be hosted to focusing on key legislative for youth sector

Friday’s webinar is part of an extensive consultation campaign that has been active since November 2019, with the objective of ensuring that the policy is as representative and comprehensive as possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:55 IST
Webinar to be hosted to focusing on key legislative for youth sector
Government recognises that the NYP is not only government policy but the State's commitment to youth development in South Africa. Image Credit: Twitter (@maite_nkoana)

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, is expected to host a consultation webinar focusing on key legislative and policy instruments for the youth sector.

These are the National Youth Policy (NYP) 2030 and the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) Amendment, Bill.

The youth policy seeks to guide stakeholders in the design of youth interventions geared towards responding to the needs of young people.

On one hand, the policy further outlines interventions to enable the optimal development of young people, both as individuals and as members of South African society, enhancing their capabilities to transform the economy and the country.

On the other hand, the NYDA Act is the founding legislation of the National Youth Development Agency. Its amendment will further strengthen the agency's delivery of programmes, and help enhance governance, visibility and reach of the agency.

Friday's webinar is part of an extensive consultation campaign that has been active since November 2019, with the objective of ensuring that the policy is as representative and comprehensive as possible.

The National Youth Policy has been consulted with young people, youth-serving and youth-led organisations, government departments, government clusters, business and civil society organisations.

The objective of the webinar is to gather further inputs from youth formations and student organisations in order to enrich the draft legislation and the youth policy document before finalisation.

Among other things, the discussion will reflect on the current challenges facing the youth, as well as creative and innovative solutions to address the identified challenges, working with government and all other non-state actors.

Government recognises that the NYP is not only government policy but the State's commitment to youth development in South Africa.

The National Youth Policy can be found at www.women.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Tennis-We're lucky to have Osaka as a leader, says King

Womens tennis is very fortunate to have U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka as its new figurehead, according to one of the sports greatest trailblazers Billie Jean King.Not only did the 22-year-old Japanese player win a second title at Flushing ...

Researchers suggest friends, not family key to human happiness

Think spending time with your kids and spouse is the key to your happiness You may actually be happier getting together with your friends, according to a research conducted by SMU psychology professor Nathan Hudson. Hudsons research finds t...

Tennis-Fed Cup to be re-named Billie Jean King Cup

Almost 60 years after Billie Jean King helped the United States win the inaugural Fed Cup, the team event is being re-named in honour of the greatest trailblazer in womens tennis.The competition, revamped this year to feature a 12-nation fi...

Poland to ban ritual animal slaughter for export - lawmaker

Poland plans to ban religious slaughtering of animals for export and the state will offer compensation to businesses that suffer, a ruling party member of parliament said on Thursday. Poland is one of the biggest European exporters of halal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020