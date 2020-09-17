Telangana amends Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules

Telangana Govemment on Thursday, after careful examination of the requests made by the public, amended 'Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020' with regard to rates of regularisation to make them same as what was provided in the previous LRS Scheme 2015. The 'Telangana Regularisation of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020' were issued for regularisation of plots in unauthorised layouts on payment of regularisation charges as stipulated therein.

After the issue of the above Rules, a number of requests have been made by the general public and public representatives that regularisation charges specified in the above rules are very high and they have requested to make them same as what was provided in the previous LRS Scheme 2015, the state government said. "In exercise of powers conferred in Section 58 of the Telangana Urban Areas (Development) Act, 1975, Section 585 of the GHMC Act, 1955, Section 44 (2) (v) of the Telangana Town Planning Act, 1920; Section 238 (1) of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019 and Section 56(1) of HMDA Act 2008 and Section 286 of Telangana Panchayat Raj Act 2018, the Government of Telangana issued amendments to Telangana Regularization of Unapproved and Illegal Layout Rules 2020," the government said in an order.

The regularisation charges are slabbed between 20 per cent to 100 per cent for market value of the plot between below Rs 3,000 to above Rs 50,000 per square yard. (ANI)

