Complaint against actor Allu Arjun alleges Kuntala waterfalls visit violation of COVID restrictions

A complaint has been filed against Telugu film actor Allu Arjun at Neradigonda Police Station for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions during his visit to the Kuntala waterfalls in Adilabad district here. The complaint has been filed by social activist Devulapalli Kartik Raju of an NGO named Samachara Hakku Sadhana Samiti.

Allu Arjun had earlier visited Kuntala waterfalls for a recce of locations for the shooting of a film. During his visit, locals crowded at the spot to see the celebrity and take selfies with him, flouting social distancing norms. "Allu Arjun and his film unit had visited Kuntala waterfalls and some other areas in Adilabad a few days ago. One Devulapalli Kartik Raju of an NGO named 'Samachara Hakku Sadhana Samiti' has filed a petition that the actor visiting the tourist places was a violation of COVID-19 restrictions and regulations," Neradigonda Police Station sub-inspector Bharath Suman told reporters here.

The sub-inspector said that the police did not have information of the actor's visit and said that an investigation will be taken up and actions will be taken according to the law. (ANI)