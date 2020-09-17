Left Menu
Development News Edition

Complaint against actor Allu Arjun alleges Kuntala waterfalls visit violation of COVID restrictions

A complaint has been filed against Telugu film actor Allu Arjun at Neradigonda Police Station for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions during his visit to the Kuntala waterfalls in Adilabad district here.

ANI | Adilabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:31 IST
Complaint against actor Allu Arjun alleges Kuntala waterfalls visit violation of COVID restrictions
A visual from actor Allu Arjun's visit. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A complaint has been filed against Telugu film actor Allu Arjun at Neradigonda Police Station for allegedly violating COVID-19 restrictions during his visit to the Kuntala waterfalls in Adilabad district here. The complaint has been filed by social activist Devulapalli Kartik Raju of an NGO named Samachara Hakku Sadhana Samiti.

Allu Arjun had earlier visited Kuntala waterfalls for a recce of locations for the shooting of a film. During his visit, locals crowded at the spot to see the celebrity and take selfies with him, flouting social distancing norms. "Allu Arjun and his film unit had visited Kuntala waterfalls and some other areas in Adilabad a few days ago. One Devulapalli Kartik Raju of an NGO named 'Samachara Hakku Sadhana Samiti' has filed a petition that the actor visiting the tourist places was a violation of COVID-19 restrictions and regulations," Neradigonda Police Station sub-inspector Bharath Suman told reporters here.

The sub-inspector said that the police did not have information of the actor's visit and said that an investigation will be taken up and actions will be taken according to the law. (ANI)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Stanza Living acquires student housing startup

Co-living operator Stanza Living has acquired student housing startup YourShell that has 600 beds across 19 centres, a statement said. Founded in 2017, YourShell started its operation with 145 beds to provide easy to book, serviced, and aff...

OPEC+ may hold extraordinary October meeting if oil market worsens - source

OPEC could hold an extraordinary meeting in October if oil markets weaken further, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Thursday, according to an OPEC source. Brent oil prices extended their gains to trade up 1 on the n...

US STOCKS-Tech sell-off weighs on Wall St as jobless claims rise

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Thursday after data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims, while technology-related stocks resumed their slide with Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc among the biggest drags on the Nasdaq. All 11 major SP ...

Cong trying to mislead farmers on agri-related bills: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party was left with no issue and trying to mislead farmers on agriculture-related Bills. Khattar claimed that farmers s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020