Tejashwi Yadav should clarify his stand on Arun Yadav's statement on SSR: Bihar BJP

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar unit on Thursday slammed RJD MLA Arun Yadav for his statement that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was "not a Rajput" as a descendant of Maharana Pratap "do not die by suicide".

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:21 IST
Bihar BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh speaking to ANI on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar unit on Thursday slammed RJD MLA Arun Yadav for his statement that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was "not a Rajput" as a descendant of Maharana Pratap "do not die by suicide". Bihar BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should clarify his stand on Yadav's statement on Rajput.

"RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav should comment upon his MLA Arun Yadav's statement on Sushant Singh Rajput. The RJD MLA said Sushant can not die by suicide. It was not suicide it was a murder and hence Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating the case and many have been arrested," Singh told ANI. "Arun Yadav has disrespected Bihar and an artist by making such a statement. He should apologise. The people of Bihar had demanded CBI investigation into the case so that there will be justice for Sushant. RJD leaders are going against the sentiments of Bihar's citizens," he added.

On Wednesday, Yadav in Bihar's Saharsa said, "Do not get offended, he (Sushant) was not a Rajput, as a descendant of Maharana Pratap does not die by suicide... We are sad, he should not have died by suicide. He was a Rajput, he should have fought back." Rajput found dead on June 14 at his Mumbai residence.

Mumbai Police had declared it a case of death by suicide. However, Rajput's father, KK Singh registered an FIR in Patna under sections related to abetment to suicide and later demanded a CBI investigation. On August 19, Supreme Court had directed the CBI to investigate the case while holding that the FIR registered in Patna over the actor's death was legitimate.

The agency has registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. CBI is currently probing the actor's death case. The Enforcement Directorate had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report was filed by Rajput's father against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the drugs case related to the Rajput's death has arrested several people in the case including Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Abdul Basit Parihar, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda. The NCB had launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation in connection with Rajput's case. (ANI)

