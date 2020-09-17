Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAD, Congress acted against farmers' bills only after AAP raised issue: Bhagwant Mann

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:17 IST
SAD, Congress acted against farmers' bills only after AAP raised issue: Bhagwant Mann
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The AAP on Thursday claimed that it was only after the party raised the issue that the Akali Dal and Congress made a "U-turn" on the three agriculture-related bills in Parliament. AAP Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann claimed that until some days back the SAD was supporting the "anti-farmer" bills and today they are "shedding crocodile tears".

"Only after they (AAP) raised the issue that the Akali Dal and Congress took a U-turn on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) ordinance bills," he said. "Both Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Finance Minister from Congress supported these bills in the preparatory stage," Mann further claimed.

Noting that the "anti-farmer" bills should have been stopped when they were in the preparatory stage, Mann said Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD should have resigned on the day these bills were tabled for Cabinet nod. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal submitted her resignation as Union minister to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday, hours after party president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced in the Lok Sabha that she will quit the Modi government in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament.

In his speech during a discussion on two of the farm bills -- the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the proposed laws will "destroy" the 50 years of hard work done by successive Punjab governments to build the farm sector. The Centre had on Monday introduced in Parliament the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier. The proposed legislation is being perceived by some sections of farmers, especially in states like Punjab and Haryana, as being against their interests.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

In hard-hit Spain, the poor suffer even more from the pandemic

Mohamed Chirif, a 45-year-old Algerian living in Barcelona, is afraid he might lose his job as a plumber if the coronavirus test he took this week turns out to be positive.If I tell my boss that I have to stay home for 14 days, what do you ...

Motorcycling-Valencia Grand Prix in talks over admitting spectators

Valencia Grand Prix organisers are looking to welcome fans into the Ricardo Tormo Circuit for the second of two races in November provided health authorities give their approval, MotoGP said on Thursday. The 150,000 capacity track is due to...

Haryana Home Minister Vij strips senior IPS officer of all charges

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vj on Thursday divested senior IPS officer ADGP A S Chawla of all charges for his alleged failure to implement the Dial 112 helpline project for over a year. Vij, who carried out a surprise inspection at the Harya...

Delhi govt forcing colleges to pay salaries from students' fund, alleges DUPA

The Delhi University Principals Association DUPA on Thursday accused the AAP government of forcing colleges fully funded by it to pay salaries from the students fund, saying this would amount to misappropriation. Reacting to DUPAs assertion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020