Maharashtra CM directs officials to draw action plan for effective implementation of ease of doing business

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed officials to draw an action plan for effective implementation of ease of doing business as the state attracts the highest foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country.

"Maharashtra attracts highest FDI in India and should continue as an attractive option for investors, for its growth in the Industrial sector. Hence an action plan for effective implementation of Ease of Doing Business should be drawn up, directed CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray," Maharashtra CMO said in a tweet.

Maharashtra was on number 13 in the latest ease of doing business rankings for Indian states, released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). under the union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. (ANI)