Crocodile sighted at Hyderabad's Musi River bank, creates panic
Panic gripped a residential area here after a crocodile was spotted resting at the bank of Musi River near Puranapul Bridge in Hyderabad on Thursday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:42 IST
Panic gripped a residential area here after a crocodile was spotted resting at the bank of Musi River near Puranapul Bridge in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to the officials, the crocodile might have come with the water flow due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, rescue operations by Nehru Zoological Park are underway.
Speaking to ANI, N Kshitija, IFS Curator, Nehru Zoological Park said, "The crocodile could not be rescued as there was a heavy flow of water." "A crocodile was spotted and people gathered here to see it which caused a traffic jam. Later, police arrived here and controlled the jam and informed the Zoo officials," said a resident. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hyderabad
- Crocodile
- Nehru Zoological Park
- Zoo
ALSO READ
Hyderabad Metro Rail to resume operations from Sept 7
Hyderabad court stays Netflix s 'Bad Boy Billionaires-India' on Satyam Ramalinga Raju s plea
Community in Hyderabad bags highest bid of Rs 30.30 lakh in Laddu auction, tea seller among bidders
GHAC launches 'FTCCI Business Facilitation Center' at Hyderabad
COVID 19: Hyderabad-based NGO launches virtual plasma donation campaign