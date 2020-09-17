Left Menu
Goa govt to decide about schools' reopening after October 2

The decision regarding reopening of schools, especially for class X and XII will be taken only after October 2, in consultation with experts and considering the pandemic situation, Goa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said on Thursday.

17-09-2020
Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The decision regarding reopening of schools, especially for class X and XII will be taken only after October 2, in consultation with experts and considering the pandemic situation, Goa Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said on Thursday. "Internet connectivity is still an issue for students in villages, the government will address this issue as soon as possible," said CM Sawant.

Earlier today, Sawant, who is also the state Education Minister chaired a meeting of education experts, top Education Department officials, and education sector stakeholders to discuss the New Education Policy, 2021, and to decide on the re-opening of schools. Schools in the state have not re-opened since they were shut down in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sawant said that efforts were on to work out a system where students would be taught both offline and online, after taking the stakeholders into confidence. (ANI)

