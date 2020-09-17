Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra Pradesh reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

A total of 8,702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 6,01,462.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 8,702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 6,01,462. According to the state Health Department, the death toll due to the virus stands at 5,177 after 72 more persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A total of 10,712 persons recovered from coronavirus on Thursday taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,08,088. There are 88,197 active COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 77,492 samples were tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

The total case count in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 83,198 deaths (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

IDEA 2020: Samsung wins ‘Best-in-Show’ and 47 other awards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Google receives USD 25 mn tax break from Nevada to build facility

Google will receive more than USD 25 million in tax breaks after pledging an additional USD 600 million for a new data center in southern Nevada, state officials said. The company previously committed USD 600 million to the data center in t...

Assam reports 17 more COVID-19 fatalities, 1,380 new cases

Assam reported 17 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 528, while the tally climbed to 1,50,349 with 1,380 fresh cases, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported fro...

Latin Americans seek more time to join COVAX vaccine facility

Several Latin American countries have informed the World Health Organization WHO they intend to request more time to sign up for its global COVID-19 vaccine facility known as COVAX, an official at the WHOs regional branch said on Thursday.C...

Athletics-Duplantis produces highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump

American-born Swede Armand Duplantis produced the highest-ever outdoor pole vault jump on Thursday when he cleared 6.15 metres to win gold at the Rome Diamond League meeting and continue his remarkable, unbeaten season.The 20-year-old clear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020