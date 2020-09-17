Andhra Pradesh reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 72 deaths

A total of 8,702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the state to 6,01,462. According to the state Health Department, the death toll due to the virus stands at 5,177 after 72 more persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday.

A total of 10,712 persons recovered from coronavirus on Thursday taking the total recoveries in the state to 5,08,088. There are 88,197 active COVID-19 cases in the state. In the last 24 hours, 77,492 samples were tested for coronavirus, the bulletin said.

The total case count in the country stands at 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 83,198 deaths (ANI)