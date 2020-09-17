COVID-19: Traders Union in Dehradun to shut shops on weekends
In view of rising COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, a traders' association -- Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal -- has decided to shut all shops here on weekends, and operate till 7 pm on other days, said the District Magistrate (DM) on Thursday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-09-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 23:59 IST
As per DM Ashish Srivastava, the Udyog Vyapar Mandal gave a representation to the district administration informing them about their decision.
"Doon Udyog Vyapar Mandal gave us a representation informing us of their decision to shut all shops on weekends and operate till 7 pm on other days. There's no such order from the administration, it's their decision," he said. (ANI)
