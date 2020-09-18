U'khand: International Swing Bridge opened briefly after request from Nepali student

The Pithoragarh district administration opened the International Swing Bridge briefly after a request from a girl, who will appear for her Bachelor of Commerce exam on Friday. The bridge was opened for 10 minutes at 10:30 am on Thursday. The girl is a student at a government college in Haldwani.

The decision was taken after a telephonic conversation between the Nepali authorities and the Sub-Collector of Dharchula district. Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Inspector Kashmira Singh told ANI said, "The bridge was opened on Thursday at 10:30 am for 10 minutes after a request from a Nepali girl who is to appear for her B.Com exam on Friday."

He added, "After this bridge was opened, as many as 36 people went to Nepal and 34 people came to India from the country, during the stipulated time." The bridge was shut down in the wake of COVID-19 induced lockdown across the country in March. (ANI)