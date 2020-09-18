Residents connect stream to village amid water crisis in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Amid the water crisis in Matringa village of Surguja district, the local residents have laid down a network of pipelines, connecting it to a natural stream at a mountain situated at some distance. Ram, the sarpanch of the village said that the villagers were facing difficulties in fetching water from the water stream in mountains on a regular basis which is why they decided to connect it to the village.

"There is an acute water problem. It was difficult to fetch water from the water source in the mountain. We consulted an engineer after which the villagers dug the ground and laid down pipelines connecting it to a water source," he said. "This has brought a lot of convenience to us. There are a few water borings here but they are useless as the water levels are low," he added.

The locals have rejoiced over the supply of water as this connection has brought a major relief to them. However, they continue to hope for better water facilities in the area. "The water comes here from natural streams in the mountains as the bores don't work. This has brought a major relief to us as we can carry out our daily activities with ease," said a local resident.