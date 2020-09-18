Left Menu
Development News Edition

Action taken against those accountable for lapse on flight to Dubai: Air India Express

Air India Express on Friday said it has advised the handling agents to implement a three-tier checking mechanism to avoid any lapses, after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found on a flight to Dubai leading to the suspension of operations till October 2.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 19:00 IST
Action taken against those accountable for lapse on flight to Dubai: Air India Express
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Air India Express on Friday said it has advised the handling agents to implement a three-tier checking mechanism to avoid any lapses, after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found on a flight to Dubai leading to the suspension of operations till October 2. In a notice issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, the operation was suspended for 15 days, after a COVID-19 positive passenger was found onboard a Jaipur-Dubai flight.

The airline also said that a notice has been issued on "account of erroneous acceptance of one COVID-19 positive passenger by the Airline's ground handling agents at Delhi and Jaipur on Air India Express flights to Dubai on August 28 and September 4" and appropriate punitive action has been taken against those who were held accountable for the serious lapse at Delhi and Jaipur. "As an abundant precaution, the airline has advised the handling agents to implement a three-tier checking mechanism to avoid any such lapse in the future," Air India Express said through a tweet.

"Based on the airline's communication to them, the concerned ground handling agencies have taken appropriate punitive action against their employees who have been held accountable for the lapse at Delhi and Jaipur," it added. It also said that it has reiterated the instructions to the handling agencies in India to strictly adhere to the regulation/SOP in relation to the acceptance of passengers on its flights.

It further said, "As per information gathered, passengers who were seated in close proximity to the COVID positive passenger on each flight had undergone COVID test/quarantined as determined by the Dubai Health authority." Meanwhile according to the notice issued by the Dubai authority, for the resumption of operation to its airports, Air India Express will have to submit a corrective action/procedure implemented to prevent such incidents from occurring again. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

AIPS to hold conference entitled 'Racism and Discrimination in Sport'

AIPS AIPSmedia.com is delighted to present its new digital initiative. From September 28th to 29th, the International Sports Press Association will be holding the conference entitled Racism and Discrimination in Sport, with the purpose of d...

Second UK lockdown? England COVID-19 cases rising by 6,000 per day

Britain was on Friday considering whether to impose a second national lockdown, after new COVID-19 cases almost doubled to 6,000 per day, hospital admissions rose and infection rates soared across parts of northern England and London.The Un...

Horse electrocuted in South Delhi; locals blame overflowing sewers

A horse allegedly died of electrocution in Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti in South Delhi on Friday, police said. The incident happened at Alvi Chowk around 11 am, a policeman present at the spot said. The owner of the horse had come to buy fodde...

BS-IV vehicles needed for public utility services & purchased up to March 31 be registered: SC

The Supreme Court Friday said BS-IV vehicles, which were purchased on or before March 31 this year and are necessary for municipal corporation in Delhi to carry out essential public utility services, should be registered. The apex court had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020