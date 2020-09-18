Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt body sets up e-business platform for women farmers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 20:13 IST
Maha govt body sets up e-business platform for women farmers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Maharashtra government's Mahila Aarthik Vikas Mahamandal, better known by its acronym MAVIM, has started an e-business platform to help women farmers and members of self-help groups get good prices for their agricultural produce

There are 1,39 lakh self help groups associated withMAVIM, comprising 97,499 from rural and 39,591 from urban areas, with 11.81 lakh and 4.28 lakh women members in them respectively

"The information of agricultural produce related to1.5 lakh women farmers have been uploaded on the e-business platform. They will be provided market links, smartphones, and each village will have one business volunteer," an official said.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Judge blocks Michigan's ban on transporting voters to polls

A federal judge has blocked Michigans longstanding ban on transporting voters to the polls, ruling it conflicts with U.S. election law. District Judge Stephanie Dawkins Davis in Detroit issued an injunction Thursday against enforcing the re...

Lok Sabha impasse ends as Thakur expresses anguish over his remarks

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Friday expressed anguish if his remarks made earlier in the day had hurt some members and following this, the Lok Sabha proceedings resumed after repeated adjournments. The lower House witnessed four adjournm...

LSV Capital earmarks USD 70 mn for Indian start-ups, opens local office

The UK-based Life Science Vision Capital on Friday said it has earmarked USD 70 million initially for investment in digital healthcare and life science start-ups. The company also set up its first office in Bengaluru to have closer interact...

BJP activists injured in scuffle with police

Several BJP activists were injured here on Friday after a demonstration by the saffron party workers over alleged worsening law and order situation in the state turned violent following a scuffle with the police who said the protest march b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020