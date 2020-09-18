Indian Railways plans to set up solar plants on its vacant land along tracks

The Indian Railways has planned to set up solar plants on its vacant land and along the tracks. As a part of this initiative, 4.7 Mega Watt (MW) land-based solar plants have already been commissioned. Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared the information in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha on Friday.

According to an official release, an action has been taken for the installation of solar power projects on unused Railway land at the following locations -- 50 Mega Watt (MW) at Bhilai (Chhattisgarh), two MW at Diwana (Haryana). To further proliferate solar plants, the Indian Railways has planned to install solar plants of 20 Giga Watt (GW) capacity by the year 2030 by utilizing its vacant land and to begin with, bids for three GW solar plants on vacant railway land parcels and land parcels along the railway track have already been invited. (ANI)