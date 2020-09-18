Leopard undergoes surgery for removal of dead cubs from womb in Mangaluru

An eight-year-old leopard cub underwent surgery to remove two of its dead cubs from inside her womb at the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore on Friday.

According to H Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the Pilikula Biological Park, the surgery was performed by Dr Vishnudutt and Dr Yashaswi.

Visuals from the surgery showed the feline in a sedated condition while the operation was conducted on her. (ANI)

