Leopard undergoes surgery for removal of dead cubs from womb in Mangaluru

An eight-year-old leopard cub underwent surgery to remove two of its dead cubs from inside her womb at the Pilikula Biological Park in Mangalore on Friday.ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:13 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:13 IST
According to H Jayaprakash Bhandary, director of the Pilikula Biological Park, the surgery was performed by Dr Vishnudutt and Dr Yashaswi.
Visuals from the surgery showed the feline in a sedated condition while the operation was conducted on her. (ANI)
