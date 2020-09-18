Left Menu
CBI questions ex-Odisha tourism minister about Seashore Mahanadi Tourism Project

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:41 IST
BJD leader and former tourism minister Debi Prasad Mishra speaking to reporters on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team probing the chit fund scam on Friday questioned senior BJD leader and former tourism minister Debi Prasad Mishra in connection with the Seashore Mahanadi Tourism Project. The team reached Mishra's residence in Bhubaneswar today.

Mishra said that the CBI had earlier served notice and informed him about questioning him in the case. Speaking to ANI, Mishra said, "Today the CBI officer came to inquire about the Seashore Mahanadi Tourism Project, for which the inquiry is going on last seven years since 2013. They have asked for some documents related to the projects. As I was tourism minister, they had also served the notice in this regard."

He said that I have always extended my cooperation to the CBI in the investigation and will continue to do so. "I have informed them that there is no document with me and all the documents are with tourism department and whatever decision was taken, it was the government's decision not personal. I have always extended my cooperation to CBI in the investigation and will continue to do so," added Mishra.

The state government has awarded the Mahanadi tourism project, a water sports complex with boating and restaurant in river Mahanadi and a government-run guest house in Khordha district to the Seashore company in 2008-2009. (ANI)

