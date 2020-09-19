Rajasthan: Gujjar organisation demands reservation for community in next 15 days, threatens protest

Members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti on Friday demanded the Rajasthan government to fulfill their promise of community reservation in the next 15 days. The organisation will stage a protest if the government failed to introduce reservation for the Gurjar community in the state.

The association members met District Collectorate Nannu Mal Pahadia to discuss the matter of community reservation with him. Bhura Bhagat, a member of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti told ANI, "We have asked the government to introduce reservation for the people of our community within the next 15 days. If the state government fails to do so, we will stage a protest against them."

"We do not want to stage a protest but the government is forcing us. The government should be held responsible for the protest," Bhagat said. Vijay Baisala, another member said, "We have made a similar demand to the central government. As we all know that the Parliament session is going on, they can introduce reservation for us."

"If the Centre does not introduce reservation for us, we will stage a protest in Delhi as well," Baisala added. (ANI)