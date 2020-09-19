Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Gujjar organisation demands reservation for community in next 15 days, threatens protest

Members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti on Friday demanded the Rajasthan government to fulfill their promise of community reservation in the next 15 days.

ANI | Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-09-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 04:36 IST
Rajasthan: Gujjar organisation demands reservation for community in next 15 days, threatens protest
Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti met District Collector of Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Members of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti on Friday demanded the Rajasthan government to fulfill their promise of community reservation in the next 15 days. The organisation will stage a protest if the government failed to introduce reservation for the Gurjar community in the state.

The association members met District Collectorate Nannu Mal Pahadia to discuss the matter of community reservation with him. Bhura Bhagat, a member of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti told ANI, "We have asked the government to introduce reservation for the people of our community within the next 15 days. If the state government fails to do so, we will stage a protest against them."

"We do not want to stage a protest but the government is forcing us. The government should be held responsible for the protest," Bhagat said. Vijay Baisala, another member said, "We have made a similar demand to the central government. As we all know that the Parliament session is going on, they can introduce reservation for us."

"If the Centre does not introduce reservation for us, we will stage a protest in Delhi as well," Baisala added. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies at age 87 from pancreatic cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of...

Democrat Schumer says Ginsburg vacancy should be filled by new president

U.S. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should not be filled until there is a new president.The American people should have a voice in the sele...

Biden challenges Trump on economy in Minnesota face-off, early voting begins in four states

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trumps handling of the U.S. economy on Friday as the two rivals campaigned in the election battleground state of Minnesota, one of four states where early voting w...

All safety measures being taken to reduce risk of contracting COVID-19: Patna airport

With guidelines issued for air travellers in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities at Patnas Jay Prakash Narayan Airport are making efforts to ensure that all passengers are screened and social distancing norms being adhered to. We are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020