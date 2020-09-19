Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIIT-Bhubaneswar students make ventilation device to ease mild breathing issues among COVID-19 patients

IIIT Bhubaneswar students developed a new low-cost device to aid COVID-19 patients. They have designed a hyperbaric chamber, first of its kind ventilation device to ease breathing. 'Swasner', the device to let patients breathe more conveniently.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 09:34 IST
IIIT-Bhubaneswar students make ventilation device to ease mild breathing issues among COVID-19 patients
Helmet-based ventilation face mask made for patients with respiratory distress. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

IIIT Bhubaneswar students developed a new low-cost device to aid COVID-19 patients. They have designed a hyperbaric chamber, first of its kind ventilation device to ease breathing. 'Swasner', the device to let patients breathe more conveniently. Developers believe 'Swasner' will reduce deaths due to a lack of ventilators in the country. Shaped as a bubble enclosure for the head, the device works on the principle of hyperbaric oxygen therapy which is mainly used for treating diving-related illness and other medical complications.

"Every patient walking out of the hospital, healthy and alive adds a feather to our cap and blesses us with ability to do more than we are doing now, and hence we are looking forward to improvising the conditions of all the patients & health warriors out there with or resolute and wavering methodologies," said Dr Pranab Nanda Patra, MD. Medicine. The team has developed a prototype and tested in a hospital in Cuttack, and working towards a more improved and finished version of the product. This product can effectively serve as an alternative to existing equipment available in the battle against coronavirus and other similar pandemics. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cardinals get six runs in the sixth, sweep Pirates

St. Louis Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer in a six-run sixth inning filled with Pittsburgh Pirates mistakes on Friday as the Cardinals won 7-2 to sweep a doubleheader. The Pirates served as the visiting team in the makeup game and batte...

India overtakes USA to record highest number of COVID-19 recoveries: Health Ministry

India has overtaken the United States to register the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries in the world, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday. The total recoveries in the country crossed 42 lakh.India overtakes the USA and becomes No...

Huawei starts ad campaign showing commitment for India

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Friday launched an advertising campaign showing its commitment for India. The company launched the campaign on the eve of completing 20 years of presence in the country.Huawei launched advertisements rei...

Thai protesters hold ambitious rally for democratic reforms

Protesters were gathering Saturday in Bangkok for the most ambitious rally so far in a pro-democracy campaign that has shaken up the government and Thailands conservative establishment. Organizers are predicting as many as 50,000 will show ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020