Andhra reports 8,218 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths

As many as 58 deaths and 8,218 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Saturday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,17,776, including 81,763 active cases.

So far, 5,302 people have succumbed to COVID-19 infection in the state. Out of the total deaths in the last 24 hours, nine have been reported from the Chittoor district, five each in Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and West Godavari, four each in Nellore, Prakasam, and Visakhapatnam, three each in East Godavari, Kurnool and Srikakulam and one in Vizianagaram.

As many as 10,820 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 5,30,711. (ANI)