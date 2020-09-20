58 packets of drugs, two pistols seized in J-K's Budhwar near BSF border outpost

A total of 58 packets of drugs and two pistols were seized during a search operation after the suspicious movement of 3-4 persons was observed on zero line in Pakistan side at BSF border outpost, Budhwar on Sunday. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the incident happened about 0200 hours today.

NCB said that one person was seen approaching the fence who was fired upon by the sentry. On being fired upon, he ran back towards the Pakistan side. Earlier today, Border Security Force (BSF) said that they foiled an attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition, and narcotics into India in Arnia area along the International Border from Pakistan side, on the intervening night of September 19 and 20.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)