RS passes 2 farm bills amid ruckus by opposition MPs
Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two contentious farm bills, which have triggered protests by farmers at several places, amid uproar by opposition members The two bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday The House also rejected demand of several opposition parties to send the two bills to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee for greater scrutiny.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:21 IST
Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed two contentious farm bills, which have triggered protests by farmers at several places, amid uproar by opposition members
The two bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday
The House also rejected demand of several opposition parties to send the two bills to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee for greater scrutiny. These bills will now be sent to the President of India for assent. The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. The second bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajya Sabha
- Farmer
- Lok Sabha
- India
ALSO READ
Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda tests COVID-19 positive
Rajya Sabha Chairman Naidu undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of Monsoon session
BJD whip to Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on September 14
Nitish Kumar dials Naveen Patnaik to seek BJD's support for JDU candidate in Rajya Sabha poll
Sack Sanjay Raut as Rajya Sabha MP: Navneet Rana to Maha CM