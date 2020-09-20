Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ernakulam Court remands three Al-Qaeda operatives to NIA custody

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Ernakulam remanded three Al-Qaeda operatives - Murshid Hasan, Mosaraf Hoseen and Yakub Biswas - arrested on Saturday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 20-09-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 17:44 IST
Ernakulam Court remands three Al-Qaeda operatives to NIA custody
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Ernakulam remanded three Al-Qaeda operatives - Murshid Hasan, Mosaraf Hoseen and Yakub Biswas - arrested on Saturday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The court said that they are remanded and their custody is entrusted with Shankar Brata Raimedhi, SP/CIO, NIA, New Delhi from yesterday 5 pm till 11 am on September 22.

The CIO has been directed to produce the accused before the Court of Special Judge for NIA Cases at Patiala House Court New Delhi on or before the date of the expiry of the custody. According to the order of the Court, "Al-Qaeda consisting of more than 10 members mostly of Bengali origin and operating from different parts of the country, is planning anti-national/terrorist activities at several locations in India."

"The group is headed by the first accused, who is a Bengali speaking individual and has travelled to several places in South and East of India. He is inspired by the violent ideology of globally proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Qaeda. The accused and some unknown others are members of the said group and are involved in the aforementioned conspiracy," the court added. NIA said that the group is suspected to be in possession of weapons and is actively raising and collecting funds for the purpose of procurement of arms and ammunition and that all members appear to be highly radicalized and motivated to commit terrorists to further their Jihadi ideology and activities.

It is also stated in the remand application that analysis of the documents and materials seized show that all members appear to be highly radicalised and motivated to commit terrorists to further their Jihadi ideology and activities and several incriminating chats, photos and videos show that they have hatched a conspiracy for anti-national activities. (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to weigh in on fight over Trump's next Supreme Court nomination

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will speak in Philadelphia on Sunday about his rival President Donald Trumps plan to name a third justice to the Supreme Court, a move that would cement a 6-3 conservative majority.Trump on Saturday...

Trying to keep aside 13 pc posts for Marathas during police recruitment: Anil Deshmukh

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is making all efforts to reserve as much as 13 per cent of the 12,500 vacant positions of the Maharashtra Police for the Maratha community, said State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday. In the ongoing...

Belarus police detain at least 10 protesters in Minsk -TASS

Belarus police detained more than ten protesters in Minsk on Sunday, Russias TASS news agency reported, citing Belarus police.People were gathering for a rally in Minsk and other cities, calling for veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko to st...

Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Son...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020