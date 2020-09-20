Left Menu
Development News Edition

Darjeeling tea workers to get 20 pc bonus in two instalments

The first instalment of 15 per cent will be paid by October 10 while the balance will be disbursed before Diwali, the Darjeeling Tea Association official said. Representatives of all operative trade unions of the Darjeeling tea industry and officials of the planters' body held a meeting on Saturday over bonus settlement but it was indecisive, he said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 21:50 IST
Darjeeling tea workers to get 20 pc bonus in two instalments
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Workers of around 87 Darjeeling tea gardens will get a bonus of 20 per cent for 2019-20 fiscal in two instalments, an official said on Sunday. The first instalment of 15 per cent will be paid by October 10 while the balance will be disbursed before Diwali, the Darjeeling Tea Association official said.

Representatives of all operative trade unions of the Darjeeling tea industry and officials of the planters' body held a meeting on Saturday over bonus settlement but it was indecisive, he said. "Today, trade unions and industry officials met again and finalised it. The decision to pay a 20 per cent bonus will benefit nearly one lakh workers in the hills," DTA principal advisor Sandip Mukherjee said. Meanwhile, workers of tea gardens in other north Bengal areas will also get a bonus of 20 per cent for the last fiscal which will be paid in full by October 7.

Last year, the north Bengal tea workers settled for a bonus of 18.5 per cent.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Pogacar becomes first Slovenian to win the Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar became the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after he retained the overall leaders yellow jersey in the 21st stage won by Sam Bennett on Sunday.The Team UAE Emirates rider, who will celebrate his 22nd birthday on Monda...

Bahrain says it foils "terrorist attack" backed by Iran - media

Bahrain said on Sunday it had foiled a terrorist attack backed by Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Saudi state television Al-Ekhbariya and a local Bahraini newspaper reported, both citing Bahrains interior ministry.Bahrain, host to ...

India, China to hold sixth Corps Commander talks to address border tensions

India and China are scheduled to hold their sixth Corps Commander-level talks tomorrow at the Chinese side of the ChushulMoldo meeting point in the Eastern Ladakh sector to address the ongoing military standoff there, sources informed on Su...

Athletics-Triathlete Mentrida grateful for praise after selfless act

A Spanish triathlete has played down the significance of his sporting gesture in last weeks Santander Triathlon after he surrendered third place by slowing down to allow a fellow competitor who had taken a wrong turn to overtake him. Diego ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020