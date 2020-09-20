Left Menu
Udhampur, Muzaffarpur farmers welcome farm bills

Farmers in Udhampur and Muzaffarpur on Sunday welcomed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha.

A farmer in Muzaffarpur speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Farmers in Udhampur and Muzaffarpur on Sunday welcomed the two farm sector reform Bills that were passed in the Rajya Sabha. Sachin Sharma, a farmer from Udhampur hailed the Bills and thanked Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for introducing the Bills.

"I would like to thank Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for the Bills and I wholeheartedly support the Bills. They will encourage more youth to take up agriculture in future," Sachin told ANI. Another farmer said that he was happy about the Bills and said that it should be implemented strictly.

"I am happy about this Bills and I thank Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who introduced the Bills. Farmers of Udhampur are happy and now the Bills should be implemented firmly," said Haji, another farmer. Meanwhile, Ram Dayal Singh, working in a farm in Bihar's Muzaffarpur said that the Bills are promising and will benefit farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I welcome the Bills which are very promising. These Bills will provide benefit to the farmers. I think these Bills are in the interest of all the farmers." Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill amid protest from Opposition parties.

As per the Bills, farmers can take their produce anywhere -- inter-state or intra-state -- beyond Agricultural produce market committees (APMCs). The state governments can't levy any fee or cess on farmers. As per the Modi government, these Bills will help small and marginal farms by allowing them to sell produce outside mandis, allow them to sign agreements with agri-business firms, and do away with stock-holding limits on key commodities. (ANI)

