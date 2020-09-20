Indian Army organises annual 'Shikara Race' in Srinagar

Fifteen Shikaras participated in the annual 'Shikara Race' organised by 20 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of Indian Army for the people in Srinagar on Sunday. Speaking to ANI here, Col Praveen Kumar, Commanding Officer of 20 RR said that aim behind the race was to promote tourism in the newly formed Union Territory.

"We organise this event every year. We used to organise boat races and other races for children but could not do the same this year due to COVID-19 outbreak. The situation is slightly better now so we are doing it with help of Shikara Union and public, aiming to promote tourism in the Valley," he said. The winner of the race thanked the Army for organising the race.

The tourists who came to Srinagar to enjoy the race said that events like this should be organised more often as they help in developing good bond with the locals. "We often come to Srinagar, but events like this help to develop bonding with the locals. We enjoyed the race a lot," Sindhu, a tourist said. (ANI)