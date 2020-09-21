Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Paltry' MSP hike cruel joke on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the Centre's “paltry” hike in MSP of wheat and five other Rabi crops as a “cruel joke” on farmers. The Centre on Monday hiked the MSP for buying six Rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:48 IST
'Paltry' MSP hike cruel joke on farmers: Amarinder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the Centre's "paltry" hike in MSP of wheat and five other Rabi crops as a "cruel joke" on farmers. He said the "paltry" hike has come amid their growing apprehensions about the abolition of the minimum support price regime following the passage of the new agriculture Bills in Parliament.

"This is callous. They have made a mockery of the farmers' protests over the farm bills, which by all accounts will eventually pave the way for ending the MSP system and abolish the Food Corporation of India," said the CM in a statement here. The Centre on Monday hiked the MSP for buying six Rabi crops, including wheat, by up to six per cent. The MSP of wheat has been hiked by Rs 50 to Rs 1,975 per quintal. Besides, MSPs of lentil (masoor), gram, barley, safflower and mustard/rapeseed have been increased.

Singh said if the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre thought it would appease the agitating farms with this "trifling" hike, they clearly did not understand the situation. "You can't just throw crumbs at someone who may be on the verge of losing his livelihood as a result of your shameful actions," he told the Union government. The farmers have been asking for a written guarantee that MSP will not be tampered with, but instead, the Centre has made a a "measly" offering to them, said the CM.

He said this once again showed how "little" the BJP and its allies, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), knew about the farmers and their problems. At a time when the farmers were not even sure that the MSP regime will stay, and for how long, making these "meagre" hikes in the support price of a few crops amounted to playing with their emotions, said the CM. The verbal assurances and promises made by the government which has "failed" to implement even its written promises and commitments are totally "meaningless", he said, urging the central government to take cognisance of farmers' concerns even now and address them with meaningful steps instead of such antics.

Singh said the farmers are at present worried about their future, and that of their families, and want categorical and clear commitments only, in black and white, that their produce will continue to be procured in the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) markets at a minimum assured price. They want to be secure about their livelihood, which in any case has been progressively "declining" due to the Centre's "anti-farmer" policies over the past six years, he added. He also regretted that the centre had once again failed to announce a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal for paddy straw management to incentivise farmers not to burn it.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

US court lifts stay on Devas plea for compensation from Antrix for cancelling deal

A US court has lifted a stay on proceedings of a lawsuit filed by Bengaluru-based start-up Devas Multimedia, seeking a compensation of over USD one billion from the Indian Space Research Organisations ISRO commercial arm Antrix Corporation...

EIB to provide EUR 1 billion for new investment in Ireland in 2020

The European Investment Bank EIB expects to provide more than EUR 1 billion to support new COVID-19 and Brexit business financing programmes, climate action and education investment in Ireland in 2020 and work closely with Irish authorities...

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles to seven-week low on virus fears, stimulus fog

Wall Streets main indexes tumbled to their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday, with the Dow shedding as much as 900 points, as worries about fresh coronavirus-driven lockdowns spilled over from Europe. The CBOE Market Volatility index, ...

AP CM to leave for Delhi on Tuesday on 2 day trip

Amaravati, Sep 21 PTI Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on a two-day trip on Tuesday for a possible meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jagan is also seeking to meet Union Home Minister Amit Sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020