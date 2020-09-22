Khattar announces market fee, rural development cess on cotton and paddy variety to be reduced

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday night announced that market fee and rural development cess on cotton and a paddy variety will be reduced from 2 per cent each to half per cent. The chief minister made the announcement during a meeting held late this evening with heads of the Haryana State Grain Markets Association. He announced that the fees and cess would be reduced on 'Barik Dhaan' (a variety of paddy), an official statement said here.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Department Sanjeev Kaushal were also present. In the meeting, Khattar held a detailed discussion about the government gearing up to procure four crops, including paddy, millet, moong and maize. Later, after the discussion, the 'Arhityas' or commission agents assured the chief minister that they are committed for smooth and hassle-free procurement to be done by the state government. Khattar said farmers will have the option to choose the payment mode, whether they wish to receive direct payment from the government or through the 'Arhtiyas'. He also said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Kaushal, which would submit its report to the government after considering various suggestions and problems being faced by 'Arthityas' in the mandis, the statement said. Meanwhile, Khattar and Chautala have hailed the hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of six rabi crops by the Centre.