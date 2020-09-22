Left Menu
Development News Edition

Crown to not appeal court's decision in Dodds v Southern response case

“The court decision provides us with greater clarity on this issue but as we are now in the pre-election period decisions on options for how Southern Response could best respond to other affected policyholders will take place in earnest post-election,” Grant Robertson said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-09-2020 08:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 08:11 IST
Crown to not appeal court's decision in Dodds v Southern response case
“The court decision provides us with greater clarity on this issue but as we are now in the pre-election period decisions on options for how Southern Response could best respond to other affected policyholders will take place in earnest post-election,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Crown will not appeal the Court of Appeal decision in the Dodds v Southern Response case, Grant Robertson announced today.

"Southern Response will be paying the damages awarded by the Court to Mr and Mrs Dodds shortly. The Crown was already meeting its legal costs for this appeal.

"The Government wants to find a fair and enduring resolution for the outstanding Canterbury earthquake claims, and that means being able to use the findings of the Court of Appeal to help inform and respond to other policyholders who are in a similar situation to Mr and Mrs Dodds.

"The court decision provides us with greater clarity on this issue but as we are now in the pre-election period decisions on options for how Southern Response could best respond to other affected policyholders will take place in earnest post-election," Grant Robertson said.

"I am pleased for Mr and Mrs Dodds that this process is now concluded for them. We acknowledge that this has been a difficult process for them, and Minister Robertson and I have again extended a sincere apology to them for the fact that they had to go through this appeal process," Megan Woods said.

"As we explained when the decision was made to appeal the High Court decision, this appeal was never about just Mr and Mrs Dodds' individual case, but about needing greater clarity from the courts on how to fairly apply the findings to other policyholders in a similar situation."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

(Update: Oct 14 launch confirmed) Amazon India teases arrival of OnePlus 8T 5G

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cubs shut out Pirates to end skid

The visiting Chicago Cubs scored all their runs with two outs to back a combined four-hitter Monday in a 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Kyle Schwarber doubled twice, including a two-run shot in the eighth, for the Cubs 32-22, who ende...

Home-field edge in focus as Twins face Tigers

With a second consecutive postseason berth already locked up, the Minnesota Twins begin their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers focused on trying to secure home-field advantage for next weeks best-of-...

Rays edge Mets, close in on AL East title

Nate Lowe hit the decisive solo homer Monday night, and six Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined on a four-hitter as the Rays moved closer to clinching the American League East with a 2-1 win over the host New York Mets. The win by the Rays 36-...

Crown to not appeal court's decision in Dodds v Southern response case

The Crown will not appeal the Court of Appeal decision in the Dodds v Southern Response case, Grant Robertson announced today.Southern Response will be paying the damages awarded by the Court to Mr and Mrs Dodds shortly. The Crown was alrea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020