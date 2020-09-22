Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks CBSE to declare compartment results soon, coordinate with UGC to enable students to secure admissions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to enable around two lakh students passing out in these exams to apply in colleges in the current academic year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:53 IST
SC asks CBSE to declare compartment results soon, coordinate with UGC to enable students to secure admissions
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of compartment exams as soon as possible and coordinate with the University Grants Commission (UGC) to enable around two lakh students passing out in these exams to apply in colleges in the current academic year. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, asked the UGC and the CBSE to take a joint decision on declaration of results and admissions in colleges for students giving compartment exams and posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, advocate Apoorv Kurup appearing for the UGC, told the bench that cut off date for admission in colleges is most likely in October end and if CBSE declares the result of compartment exams before that, students will be able to take admissions. Senior advocate Vivek Tankha, appearing for a group of students, told the bench that the compartment exams are today and they finish on September 29. "If we give the exams but we can't get the admissions in colleges, there will be no point," he added.

Tankha said that the CBSE should come out of the exam results soon and sought that the UGC should accommodate students, who have given compartment exams, in the academic calendar. He said that since two lakh students are appearing in the compartment exams, they should get the benefit of the admission process, otherwise what's the point of taking these exams?

The Bench, during the hearing, enquired from the counsel appearing for the UGC about the cut-off date for admission in the undergraduate courses. The advocate appearing for the UGC replied that the cut-off date will be most likely by end of October and added that the academic calendar is finalised.

Justice Khanwilkar said if the CBSE declares results by end of October, then UGC can wrap up admissions by the first week of November. Counsel appearing for the CBSE apprised the bench that it will take three to four weeks to declare results and added that even regular students waiting for admissions.

To this, Justice Khanwilkar said, "This is not a normal time. You have to make changes to accommodate students. Both of you (CBSE and UGC) coordinates in this way that you have a cut-off date for admissions in terms of the declaration of the result by CBSE. Take a final decision by Thursday. This is not a normal time. These are only two lakh students, they can be accommodated. The CBSE has to work in tandem with UGC and vice versa." The top court was hearing a plea filed by a group of students who were placed in the compartment category, after the CBSE declared the result for the said classes, based on an alternate evaluation method, in July this year.

The petitioners contended that it shall be impossible for the CBSE to safely conduct the compartment examination amid the pandemic and since the compartment exams were not conducted in July, students have been unable to take admissions in the universities. The plea sought an extension of the college admissions deadline due to delayed compartment exams and time to be taken for results. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Two members of family killed as car hits motorcycle in UP

Two members of a family were killed while one more was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on the Moradabad-Farrukhabad highway, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night in the Bisauli Kotwali poli...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks recover, Hungarian forint slips on fears of GDP downgrade

Emerging market stocks recovered some ground on Monday following the prior sessions sharp sell-off, while the Hungarian forint held near five-month lows versus the euro ahead of a likely downgrade to the countrys GDP forecast by the central...

Bajaj Finserv enters healthtech solutions business

Financial services conglomerate Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday announced its foray into the healthcare ecosystem with the launch of Bajaj Finserv Health Ltd BFHL, a healthtech solutions business. The venture, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of...

Police seize arms, ammunition in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday seized a cache of arms and ammunition, including two AK assault rifles and a pistol, from a village here, an official said. The consignment, which also included three AK magazines and 90 rounds, was seize...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020